Huzzah!: Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival returns for weekends of magic, mystique

NEW STANTON, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is back for six weekends of magic and mystique.

The festival opens on Saturday, Aug. 24 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Gateway to the Laurel Highlands.

Nine stages will be set up throughout the festival for new and old entertainment, including music, dancing, comedy, sword fighting, sword swallowing and whip cracking. Classics like the armored jousts and The Washing Well Wenches will be making their returns.

Artisans will also be scattered throughout the festival, including shops for armor, wooden swords, trinkets, face painting, fortune telling and fantasy oil paintings.

Admission for the 2024 season is $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 5-12. Children aged 4 and under are free.

Tickets can be bought on the festival’s website or at the box office.

