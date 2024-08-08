I-579 ramp to close for improvements

PITTSBURGH — The southbound I-579 ramp to Boulevard of the Allies will be closed starting Thursday evening for crews to work on improvements.

The ramp, which carries traffic onto outbound Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh, will be closed 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12. for the work. Crews will conduct preparatory work requiring a full closure on the ramp from southbound I-579 to southbound Boulevard of the Allies from 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews will be conducting deck repair work on the ramp, PennDOT said.

Ramp traffic will be directed to the following detours:

Southbound I-579 to southbound Boulevard of the Allies

From southbound I-579, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/6th Avenue



Take the ramp toward PPG Arena/6th Avenue



Continue onto 6th Avenue



Turn left onto Grant Street



Turn left onto Forbes Avenue



Turn right onto Craft Avenue



Follow Craft to the Boulevard of the Allies



End detour

Bigelow Boulevard to southbound Boulevard of the Allies

From southbound Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue



Continue onto 6th Avenue



Turn left onto Grant Street



Turn left onto Forbes Avenue



Turn right onto Craft Avenue



Follow Craft to the Boulevard of the Allies



End detour

Additionally, an around-the-clock lane closure on westbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway East) will occur under the Birmingham Bridge from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning for painting operations.

