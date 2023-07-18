‘I was trying not to panic’: Scottdale garage owner talks about fire that damaged his business

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — John Hyatt was driving back from Ohio when he got the call that his shop, Keystone Autoworx, was on fire.

He hoped the fire wasn’t too bad.

“I didn’t know how bad it was, so I was trying not to [panic],” Hyatt said. “I always look at the ‘glass half-full’ thing.”

By the time he got to the shop, the fire was mostly out, but the damage left behind was staggering.

The roof was gone, some cars inside the garage were destroyed, a bumper on a car outside melted and tools he and his crew used were ruined.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: PHOTOS: Garage destroyed after being engulfed in flames in Scottdale

Hyatt’s livelihood had gone up in flames.

“I have everything in this,” Hyatt said. “I have it all.”

Hyatt said one of his employees was inside at the time of the fire but was able to safely get out.

Hyatt’s friends and neighbors say seeing this happen — to someone they call a wonderful person — is devastating.

“He’s a good guy. Great mechanics, hard workers,” Chris Cochran said. “It’s devastating. This is their whole life. It’s...it’s all gone.”

Hyatt said he’s been at a loss for words when it comes to the support of the community.

Right now, he’s not sure what his next steps are.

“If it’s over, I mean, it’s over,” Hyatt said. “I don’t know what else I can do about that. Sometimes things are out of your control. I’m thankful for people I got to meet, the things I got to do... if it’s over, it was an interesting ride.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Hyatt said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group