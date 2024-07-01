‘I wish this could be done for everybody’: Wilkinsburg veteran receives free new roof

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A local veteran got a new roof on Monday, thanks to a program that’s designed to give back to those who’ve served our country.

Robert Rawlings’ Wilkinsburg home got a new roof as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. He’s an Army veteran who served eight years and was selected for the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

“When I found out I was getting a roof done I was really excited, really appreciative that somebody was stepping up and not only saying thank you for my service but helping out a veteran in need,” Rawlings said.

Joseph Potocnik, the owner of JP Roofing & Metal Buildings, says these roof projects are often a dream come true for veterans.

“It’s a dream come true for them... they thought they would never ever have their home taken care of or stop the water from coming in,” Potocnik said. “They’re overwhelmed with joy. I have seen tears in some of the veterans’ eyes.”

“You don’t always hear someone say thank you for your service, they’re putting their feet out there and saying ‘hey I’m going to help a person who served their country,’” Rawlings said.

Since the program began in 2016, more than 550 military members have received new roofs. This year, JP Roofings expects to provide roofs for at least six area veterans — for $10,000-$12,000 each.

