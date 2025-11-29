Icy road conditions caused multiple crashes in Rostraver Township on Friday, police say

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Icy road conditions were to blame for multiple vehicle crashes in Rostraver Township on Friday, police say.

Rostraver Police Chief Scott Sokol says the crashes happened on two overpasses in the township.

Multiple incidents happened on Rostraver Road over I-70, and another was on State Route 51 over Rostraver Road.

Sokol says the crashes were due to icy road conditions. People involved in the crashes suffered minor injuries.

Just a day earlier, 13 vehicles were involved in a crash on an icy overpass in Washington County. One woman died, and at least 10 other people were hurt.

