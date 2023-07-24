‘I’m a Steeler through and through’: Alex Highsmith reflects on team following contract extension

PITTSBURGH — The joy on Alex Highsmith’s face was palpable Monday morning when he met with the media at Steelers Headquarters. The linebacker, who just last week signed a new five-year contract, expressed his gratitude, and excitement to be a Steeler for at least the next five seasons.

Throughout the spring, both Highsmith and general manager Omar Khan emphasized their confidence a deal would get done ahead of Training Camp. Highsmith saying when he got the phone call from his agent things were in motion -- he was basically speechless. The edge rusher says this new contract is just the beginning.

Ever since he was a walk on in college, Highsmith has carried a “chip on his shoulder” mentality. He’s ready to help the Steelers reach their ultimate goal - a Super Bowl. He took a moment to reflect just how much the Steelers organization means to him.

“I know why so many people want to be a part of this organization,” said Highsmith. “I’m just so blessed to be a part of it for the next four or five years. It just it means so much to me and my family, we love it here. I love this city. I think the city just truly values hardworking people. I feel like I’m one of those people, and I feel like I’m a Steeler through and through.”

Now that the contract is signed, Highsmith is thrilled for training camp to get going. Players report to St. Vincent College on Wednesday. The first practice of camp is set for Thursday afternoon at 1:55 p.m.

