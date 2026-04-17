‘Immaculate Collection’ volunteers pick up trash in Troy Hill ahead of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — It’s the final push to make Pittsburgh shine before the NFL Draft, and with less than a week to go before the big events, volunteers with the “Immaculate Collection” were out in full force Friday.

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A sea of orange flooded Troy Hill as 50 employee volunteers from Covestro got their gloves, grabbers, vests and buckets to remove litter from streets and hillsides. Block by block, the cleanup continued for miles.

“We’ll probably pick up about 2,000 pounds of trash, which is one ton,” said Michelle Lawler, development director for Allegheny CleanWays.

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Organizers told Channel 11 that, while the Immaculate Collection initiative is an ongoing effort, the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh this year was even more of an incentive to make the city shine.

“This is a big moment for Pittsburgh, and we’re just proud to play a small part,” said Alice Sox of Covestro Americas. “Our purpose at Covestro is to make the world a brighter place, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here today.”

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Litter pick-ups will continue in the coming days in Braddock Hills, Swissvale, Sheraden and the North Side, with many more to come.

“We are excited about the effects of our efforts, even after the draft,” Lawler said.

Several clean-up events are scheduled for Saturday, and an Earth Day event is scheduled for Sunday.

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