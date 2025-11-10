Indiana County community mourning loss of 2 kids who died in house fire

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two children died after an early morning house fire off Dilltown Heights Road in Indiana County. The home was a total loss.

14-year-old Justin Haas and his girlfriend, 12-year-old Emily Rummel, died in a Buffington Township fire early Sunday morning.

