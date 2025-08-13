Indiana County troopers trying to identify suspects in skills game theft

SALTSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help identifying men suspected of stealing money from a skills game machine in Indiana County.
Troopers say the incident happened on April 10 at a BP gas station on Washington Street in Saltsburg. They say one suspect distracted the cashier while the other broke into a skills game machine, stealing an unknown amount of money.
The suspects are described as Black men who arrived in a silver or gray Chrysler 300 sedan.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Trooper Rutkowski at 724-357-1960.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group