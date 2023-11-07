Local

Investigation underway after bus driver’s medical episode put 2 students 40 minutes away from school

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

FILE: Generic school bus image. (Pixabay)

HAMPTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency while students were aboard.

“He was actually going in the wrong direction off of school,” said Mark Schmitt, Monark President/CEO.

This medical episode ended up putting two students, ages six and nine, around 40 minutes away from their school Monday morning.

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

