Investigators asking for help identifying men involved in burglary in Greene County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for men they say burglarized a house in Greene County.

Emergency crews were initially called to 918 Rolling Meadows Road in Franklin Township on April 11 at 10:08 p.m. After months of investigating, they are asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the men drove a white Dodge Ram on the property.

The men caused several hundred dollars worth of property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Waynesburg at 724-627-6151 or to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

An award could be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the men involved in the crime.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group