Issue with ride at West Alexander Fair prompts response from medics

WEST ALEXANDER, Pa. — Issues with a ride at the West Alexander Fair on Thursday night prompted a response from medics.

Washington County 911 supervisor confirmed that medics were called to the fair around 7:45 p.m. after one of the rides “came to an abrupt stop.”

Channel 11 spoke with Jayme Cain, who told us her three kids were on the ride at the time.

Cain told us the ride’s supports appeared to slip off the blocks holding it up.

“All the kids came to an abrupt stop. Their faces hit the front. They were only in by a chain link, no real safety belt,” Cain explained.

Cain said medics evaluated 10 kids, including hers.

The ride appeared to be closed when Channel 11 arrived at the fair.

We reached out to fair officials to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group