‘It’s grown so much’: Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival celebrating 50th anniversary

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival is taking over a park this weekend.

The festival, held at Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

This family-friendly event gives people a chance to enjoy live music, taste ethnic foods and shop at the Artist Market.

“It is a beautiful event. So many people are out today, which is great to see, and I actually used to have my internship here, and it’s grown so much over the years,” Leah Rich told Channel 11 on Saturday.

The event continues through Sunday afternoon.

Click here to learn more about the festival and see a map of the grounds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group