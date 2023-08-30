‘It’s really sad to see this go down’: Lyndora Hotel prepares to close its doors

BUTLER — The Lyndora Hotel bar and restaurant is preparing to close its doors for the final time after 76 years of serving up wings and beer to the Butler community.

“It’s really sad to see this go down. It is really sad because it’s a big part of my life,” Frank Sydlik said. “I still come in here every day.”

Sydlik is not only a regular but also a former longtime employee, dating back to 1979.

He still keeps a pay stub from 1984 in his wallet.

“I tended bar here for 30 years, I cooked, I did all the ordering,” Sydlik said.

When the Lyndora Hotel opened in 1902, ARMCO Steel employees and travelers were the main customers.

“It serviced travelers coming to the steel mill and the third and fourth floors were rooms,” said owner Michael Pawk. “Those rooms closed, I think, in the early 90s.”

But the bar and restaurant remained, run by Pawk and his sister, Laura Santora.

“Our family has owned it since 1947,” Pawk said. “Our grandparents Mike and Marie bought it, first-generation Ukrainians, and it’s been in our family since then.”

It was passed down to Michael and Laura’s dad and then to them when he passed away in 2014.

“I grew up here,” Laura said. “I grew up working here. My kids have worked here, his kids have worked here at times. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss the people.”

After some tough years during the pandemic, the third generation of Pawk owners started shopping the bar and restaurant, but couldn’t find a buyer.

So, they’ve decided to close up shop next Wednesday, ending their final night with an open mic night.

“It’s bittersweet that it’s closing, but it’s time,” Pawk said. “We’ve appreciated all the support and patronage the Butler community has given to the Lyndora Hotel and I think we’ve given them some good memories, too.”

