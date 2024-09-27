‘It’s tragic’ Man accused of killing longtime girlfriend in Monroeville claims self-defense in court

PITTSBURGH — New details are emerging as homicide charges are moving forward against the man accused of brutally killing his longtime girlfriend.

The case is now at the higher court for the first time and the defendant is claiming the victim came at him with knives moments before the deadly gunshots.

“This is really a tragic incident. It’s tragic. 18 and 19 year old [people] who have been together since they were 13 and 14,” Defense Attorney Carmen L. Robinson said.

Joselyn Thomas’ family members wore t-shirts with her photo on it and the words “Justice for Josie” as they walked out of court Friday afternoon following testimony.

They had to relive the day she was killed.

Her boyfriend, Albert Williams III, is charged in her death and his homicide charge will now be heard at the Allegheny County courthouse.

“This is going to be an emotional case. This is a very bright, intelligent young woman, and my client is a very intelligent young man. Both families loved each other’s children like their own,” Robinson said.

In August, detectives found Joselyn Thomas dead in a Monroeville apartment, hours after they put out a missing person report for her.

When she was killed, her family told Channel 11 Williams did not want her to leave the state for nursing school. Then, he was charged in her murder.

“I expected the outcome today, it’s not without some sadness because these are young people who were both going to go off to college,” Robinson said.

Testimony given in court implies Williams feels he was acting in self defense as his team claims Joselyn tried to attack him with knives.

“While there are claims of that and it’s something my client said, this is something that’s still being investigated,” Robinson said.

The case will now go to trial which will likely be scheduled for next year.

