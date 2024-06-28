‘It’s unsettling’: Task force created after string of violence, attacks in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — After recent violence and random attacks in Downtown Pittsburgh, the public safety director is creating a task force that includes city and county leaders to focus on the state of downtown.

Over the years, there’s no question downtown life has changed, but one thing Pittsburgher Lamar Derrett expects to stay the same is safety.

“I used to come down here and just chill after school and now… no reason to come down here,” Derrett said.

Over the last several months, there have been four people who have been randomly targeted, attacked and beaten in Downtown Pittsburgh.

After this week’s most recent assault of a man in his 70′s, the Director of Public Safety is creating a task fore with a goal of eliminating violent incidents.

“It’s unsettling. And as I told you, if we don’t have public safety downtown, if people can’t feel safe when they go to work, it’s all for not,” City Councilman Anthony Cogfill said.

Coghill is well-aware of the recent violence and he says there are approximately 55 people who consistently live downtown and suffer from mental health issues.

“Most of them have been in and out of prison or committed at one time, and then they’re let out. They’re let out, they do four days on an average and they’re back on the street,” Coghill said.

A big part of the task force is dedicated to helping people with mental illness with representatives from the Department of Human Services and health and wellness providers.

The District Attorney’s office and County Courts will also be involved in this effort.

Noticeably missing from the task force is someone from the mayor’s office. Channel 11 asked if they were a part of it and they said they were not.

