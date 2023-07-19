Local

Jack Stack Pool in Brighton Heights reopens after deadly shooting

By Christine D'Antonio, WPXI-TV

Jack Stack Pool in Brighton Heights reopens after deadly shooting

By Christine D'Antonio, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — One week after terror unfolded as two women were shot outside the Jack Stack Pool, the Brighton Heights location is back open.

“It shows that we are resilient as a community and as a city. We don’t let incidents like this keep us from enjoying our communities,” said Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh Public Safety director.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., what’s being done to prevent more violent crime there.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen girl becomes pinned underneath car after woman crashes into front of McCandless restaurant
  • Eagles add Pittsburgh stop on final tour
  • Aggressive bees guarding downed tree blocking Forward Twp. road, police department says
  • VIDEO: Eye-opening survey reveals Pittsburgh police officers are dissatisfied with staffing levels, morale
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read