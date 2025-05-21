Jared Jones undergoes surgery, will not pitch for Pirates in 2025

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones will have surgery on his right forearm/elbow complex on Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk.

“Jared Jones saw Dr. Keith Meister yesterday. After a lot of contemplation, a lot of learning from multiple experts in and outside the industry, ultimately Jared and his team and the support of the Pirates decided to proceed with the surgery, surgery to the right elbow/forearm complex. That surgery is happening today.

“Out of fairness to Jared and his team, we will learn of the details and the specifics of the surgery, ultimately the prognosis and the time frame for return.”

Though no initial timetable was given, Jones will miss at least the rest of the 2025 season.

