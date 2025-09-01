Jaylen Warren inks 2-year extension with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — A Steelers running back signed a contract extension with the team.

Aura Sports Group announced Jaylen Warren’s two-year contract on Monday morning.

From East High to Snow Community College to Utah State to Oklahoma State to going undrafted @aurasports is proud to represent @Nunless2 and announce his new 2 year extension with @steelers. Congratulations Jaylen — Aura Sports Group (@aurasportsgroup) September 1, 2025

Warren, who came to Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2022, is entering the final year of his current deal. Pro Football Focus reports he’s set to make over $5.3 million during the 2025 season.

He’s played 48 games with the Steelers so far, recording 1,674 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 346 attempts and added 127 catches for 894 yards.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group