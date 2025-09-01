Local

Jaylen Warren inks 2-year extension with Steelers

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Steelers Panthers Football Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser) (Scott Kinser/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Steelers running back signed a contract extension with the team.

Aura Sports Group announced Jaylen Warren’s two-year contract on Monday morning.

Warren, who came to Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2022, is entering the final year of his current deal. Pro Football Focus reports he’s set to make over $5.3 million during the 2025 season.

He’s played 48 games with the Steelers so far, recording 1,674 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 346 attempts and added 127 catches for 894 yards.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read