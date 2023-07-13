JCC, Starbucks teaming up for Kindness Week

PITTSBURGH — If you visit several local Starbucks locations next week, you’ll walk out with messages of kindness in addition to your cup of joe.

“It feels good to everyone when you see kindness when you’re around kindness,” said Rabbi Ron Symons, the founding director of the Center for Loving Kindness and Civic Engagement (CFLK) at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh.

The CFLK is teaming up with Starbucks again this year for “Kindness Week,” running from Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 23.

If you visit certain locations, including the one at Forbes and Shady avenues in Squirrel Hill, you’ll see kindness cards, prompts, and a printout that has a QR code linking you to the Kindness Week site.

The site includes more information on the center and opportunities to get involved, along with kindness quotes of the day.

Symons cited studies that show a link between being kind and being in good health.

He said it’s important to be kind each and every day, although the message is especially important at a time like now. Many in the Pittsburgh community are experiencing renewed trauma as the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting trial is underway.

“Every time you watch the news, there’s another shooting, another challenge,” Symons said. “In the face of all of these challenges, for us as a region, as a city, for each of us individually, now is the time to be kind.”

