Local

JD Vance schedule to speak at town hall in Monroeville

By WPXI.com News Staff

JD Vance schedule to speak at town hall in Monroeville Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance will be visiting Monroeville. (Isaac Ritchey/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (Isaac Ritchey/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance will be visiting Monroeville.

According to the Trump Vance campaign website, Vance will be a featured guest at a town hall.

The event is part of the Courage Tour, hosted by the Lance Wallnau Show.

It will be held at the Monroeville Convention Center on Saturday.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and Vance will participate at 1 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing car with veteran’s dog inside
  • Pittsburgh business named to New York Times list of 50 best restaurants in America
  • Local man admitted to using skimming device on gas pumps at Monroeville Sheetz, police say
  • VIDEO: Man charged after his parents found beaten inside Crafton home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read