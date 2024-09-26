JD Vance schedule to speak at town hall in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance will be visiting Monroeville.
According to the Trump Vance campaign website, Vance will be a featured guest at a town hall.
The event is part of the Courage Tour, hosted by the Lance Wallnau Show.
It will be held at the Monroeville Convention Center on Saturday.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and Vance will participate at 1 p.m.
