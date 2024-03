PITTSBURGH — Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra is going on tour one last time, and Pittsburgh is on the list of stops.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, known for hits like Mr. Blue Sky and Don’t Bring Me Down, is coming to PPG Paints Arena for The Over and Out Tour on Sept. 10.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group