Jefferson Hills intersection to close for 45 days

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A portion of a road in Jefferson Hills will be closed for 45 days for crews to reconstruct an intersection.

Payne Hill Road will be closed from Sept. 17 until Oct. 31 while crews reconstruct the intersection of Payne Hill Road and Jefferson Boulevard.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Payne Hill Road will only be closed at the intersection.

The official posted detour route will utilize State Route 51, N. Lewis Run Road (State Route 2032) and Clairton Road (State Route 885).

The work is part of the continued construction of the Mon/Fayette Expressway PA Route 51 to I-376 Project. For more information, visit the project website at: www.paturnpike.com/monfayette.

