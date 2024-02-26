Jersey worn by Roberto Clemente during 1960 World Series-winning season up for auction

Another memento of a Pittsburgh Pirates icon is up for auction.

This time it’s a jersey worn by Roberto Clemente during the Pirates’ 1960 World Series-winning season. During that season, Clemente helped lead the team to its first Championship in 35 years by batting a .314 with 94 RBI.

The jersey is apart of Lelands 2024 Winter Classic Auction, which started today and ends on March 16. The auction features other iconic pieces of sports memorabilia, like sports card collections and the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Trophy presented to the owner of Strike the Gold in 1991.

Bids on Clemente’s jersey started at $25,000. Click here to visit the auction.

Just last weekend, an autographed bat used by Clemente in the 1971 season was sold at auction for $156,000.

