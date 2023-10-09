Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh holds rally for Israel

PITTSBURGH — People in Pittsburgh rallied for Israel as hundreds continue to suffer because of Hamas terrorist attacks.

A crowd of people gathered at the Jewish Community Center on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill for the rally.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh was able to plan the event in just a day.

“I think what you saw tonight was this community and others beyond the Jewish community coming together to stand in solidarity to show our support for the community for here and of course folks in Israel,” community member Deborah Gilboa said.

A spread of speakers came out to voice their support for Israel. Some spoke about the importance of a strong relationship between Israel and the U.S. and mentioned several Pittsburghers who have moved there.

“Because of the values they learned here and the importance of community that they learned here they moved there to defend very small country and keep it safe for people to practice Judaism in a way that isn’t true in any other country in the world,” said Gilboa.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh launched a relief fund to help the victims of the attack.

