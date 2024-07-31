Joe’s Crab Shack employees rattled after shots fired incident

PITTSBURGH — Joe’s Crab Shack employees are rattled after a bullet hit the restaurant window on Tuesday afternoon.

“He said, ‘Honey there was just a shooting at Joe’s, someone just shot up the window. It’s really dangerous and get the kids right now,’” Elizabeth Aguilar Carroll told Channel 11

Aguilar received a frantic call from her husband Tuesday afternoon, as he was working a shift at Joe’s Crab Shack.

“I called the kids and said, ‘Get inside the hotel right now. Tell the hotel desk that there was just a shooting and lockdown quick,’” she said.

After eating lunch at the restaurant, Aguilar left her twin teenage boys at Station Square to explore and planned to pick them up later.

“My heart’s beating as I’m flying down Arlington Avenue to get my kids. It was very scary,” she added.

At first, her husband and his co-workers didn’t realize a bullet hit the window — all they saw was a large hole.

“They thought it was a rock at first. They went over to check and said, there’s no rock. That’s when they heard the other pop sounds.”

That’s when the fear set in.

“They ran back, and told all of the customers to run, and everyone went toward the back of the restaurant.”

Pittsburgh Police tell Channel 11, they found a piece of a bullet on the ground, and investigators think it may have hit something metal, then ricocheted and hit the window.

“When we were there eating, it was peaceful. There were families walking around, tourists. It seemed like a nice calm day. To hear that happen right after the calm… it could come at any time, anywhere,” she said.

