Local

Joey Fatone, AJ McLean of ‘NSYNC’, ‘Backstreet Boys’ cancel tour stop in Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

A Legendary Night With Joey Fatone & AJ McLean - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28: Joey Fatone and AJ McLean perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 28, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Joey Fatone of NSYNC and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys have canceled their tour stop in Pittsburgh.

The show was scheduled for Aug. 23 at Rivers Casino.

A news release said the cancelation is because of a “scheduling conflict.:

An Instagram post from Fatone and McLean said, “AJ has an exciting new opportunity that he just couldn’t pass up. We appreciate your understanding and can’t wait to share more with you soon!”

Full refunds will be provided within the next two weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight
  • At least 10 vehicles stolen from throughout Pittsburgh overnight, police say
  • Pittsburgh Police officer fired upon immediately while responding to 911 call, suspect shot
  • VIDEO: Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department warns of man claiming to be sheik, asking for money
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read