Joey Fatone, AJ McLean of ‘NSYNC’, ‘Backstreet Boys’ cancel tour stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Joey Fatone of NSYNC and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys have canceled their tour stop in Pittsburgh.

The show was scheduled for Aug. 23 at Rivers Casino.

A news release said the cancelation is because of a “scheduling conflict.:

An Instagram post from Fatone and McLean said, “AJ has an exciting new opportunity that he just couldn’t pass up. We appreciate your understanding and can’t wait to share more with you soon!”

Full refunds will be provided within the next two weeks.

