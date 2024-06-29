Sports

Joey Porter Jr. is on the brink of being an elite CB, analyst says

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. walks on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

On the same Move the Sticks episode that NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah declared that the Pittsburgh Steelers have the best secondary in the AFC North, co-host Bucky Brooks also raved about Joey Porter Jr. He thinks Porter is on the brink of being an elite cornerback in the NFL.

“I think he’s the next coming. He’s the next guy that we’re going to talk about being a premiere cornerback in this league,” Brooks told Jeremiah. “Early on in the season, he got those No. 1 duties, and he didn’t shy away from the responsibility of being the No. 1 corner on that team. I love his length. I love his feistiness. And to me, he’s a much better player as a pro than he was as a prospect in college. And that is rare.”

Porter plays with a ton of swagger and tenacity. He’s just like his dad, former Steelers outside linebacker Joey Porter Sr.

