Judge drops charges filed against Pittsburgh police officer accused of being in bar fight

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has new information involving a Pittsburgh police officer who was charged in a bar brawl.

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That officer is no longer facing criminal charges.

The district attorney’s office withdrew the charges after all parties involved declined to testify at a hearing on Wednesday.

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Detective Richard Dilimone had been charged with aggravated assault after investigators say he got into a fight and broke a bottle over a man’s head.

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It happened back in February at a bar in the South Hills.

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Dilimone, who was off duty at the time, and the man were both charged in the fight, but in court today they pleaded the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination, and both declined to testify.

That’s when the DA’s office withdrew the assault charges against both men.

Dilimone has been on paid administrative leave since the fight.

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Now that the charges have been withdrawn, he will likely return to his job as a Pittsburgh police detective.

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