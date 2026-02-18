Victim testifies during court hearing for former teacher accused of sexually abusing students

PITTSBURGH — The case against former Highlands school teacher Sean Dicer is moving forward after his preliminary hearing.

Sean Dicer (Allegheny County Police)

Channel 11 asked him a number of questions as he walked into his hearing on Wednesday, but he refused to answer them.

According to police, Dicer sexually abused several students and offered them money and gifts while he was their teacher. In court, another victim testified nearly 20 years later.

He told a judge that when he was in 5th grade, Dicer asked him and another student to take photos of themselves hugging with their shirts off. Another time, the victim said the teacher touched them both sexually.

Duke George represents Dicer and aggressively questioned the victim. He told Channel 11 he believes all of the accusers are lying.

“If he were 10 or 11 years old, and I was cross-examining him at that point of time, my demeanor would be much different. I’d show respect to a child, but this is an adult,” George said.

Even though Dicer avoided Channel 11 cameras and questions, his father did not.

His father shouted explicit language toward our crew, and at one point, accelerated his car, coming inches away from hitting us.

This case will now go to trial unless both sides negotiate a plea deal. We’ll let you know what happens.

