PITTSBURGH — Following a nine-day trial, a jury is tasked with determining a verdict for Johnathan Morris, who is charged with murder in the 2023 death of McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing McKeesport police officer

The incident began when Morris’ mother, a former McKeesport police officer, called 911 to request that her son be transported for mental health care.

During closing statements, defense counsel argued that Morris, a military veteran who served in the Marines, was experiencing a major post-traumatic stress disorder crisis and did not realize police were trying to assist him.

“No one’s trying to hurt him; they’re trying to help. But Johnathan doesn’t know that,” a defense attorney told the jury.

Prosecutors countered that Morris was fully aware of his actions. In their closing remarks, prosecutors said the two officers spent seven minutes attempting to converse with Morris while trailing him at a slow pace.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer

According to detectives, Morris opened fire and killed Sluganski, who had stepped out of his patrol vehicle without brandishing a weapon.

Officer Chuck Thomas, who was seated in his patrol car, was shot in the face during the encounter.

Thomas previously testified in the trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Former McKeesport officer testifies about day Sean Sluganski was killed

“We were just trying to help someone who served. We weren’t trying to hurt him. We were trying to get him to the hospital,” Thomas stated.

He wept as footage of his partner’s final moments was shown by prosecutors. One of Sluganski’s family members reached back to comfort him.

Although Morris chose not to testify, jurors watched hospital video recorded shortly after the incident in which he expressed remorse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New video shows detectives interviewing Johnathan Morris after Officer Sean Sluganski’s death

In the recording, an officer asked, “Johnathan, whether you know it or not, you know you shot one of the police officers, right?”

Morris replied, “I’m sorry about that.”

Prosecutors also argued that Morris possessed sufficient mental clarity to surrender, pointing out that he discarded his gun and dropped to the ground only after his ammunition was exhausted.

Concluding their closing statement, prosecutors made a plea to jurors: “Justice for the man who gave his last breath to help. Justice for Officer Sluganski.”

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