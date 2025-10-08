Man accused of shooting Monroeville police sergeant representing himself in court; new video shown

Monroeville Sergeant James Macdonald was shot twice while looking for an armed robbery suspect in January 2024.

Today, prosecutors showed video from his body camera. It showed that he was giving directions to other officers, securing the scene where he was just shot and making sure his fellow officers were okay.

The sergeant was on the witness stand for the trial of Jamal Brooks, the man police say fired at MacDonald.

He said he still has an entire bullet in his body.

Instead of taking questions from defense attorneys, Brooks waived his right to counsel and told the judge he wanted to represent himself in his own attempted homicide trial.

Channel 11 covered the shooting when it happened after police say Brooks robbed the Crumbl Cookies store in Monroeville, then took off.

An alert went out over police radios, and MacDonald spotted someone matching the description and pulled over to talk to him.

The dash cam video showed that person firing 16 shots at the officer and his car.

Police say that person was Brooks, but he is saying they have it wrong.

In his opening statement, he told the jury that police arrested the wrong man, and someone else fired the shots that night.

Court resumes on Thursday.

