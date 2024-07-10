Juvenile African Penguin at National Aviary receives new name inspired by love story

PITTSBURGH — A juvenile African Penguin that joined the National Aviary flock in October has received a new name.

Ellsworth, or Ella for short, was referred to as “7″ by her care team and Aviary staff when she first arrived in Pittsburgh.

The name came from Aviary friends Eric and Julie Spaulding, whose love blossomed on Ellsworth Avenue. The shortened version is inspired by legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald and serves as a reminder to their son Fletcher that soaring high doesn’t require wings.

