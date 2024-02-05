Juvenile shot in Swissvale, police investigating

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A police investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot in Swissvale.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Roslyn Street at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they found a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound to the back in that location.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police say he is in critical condition. His age is unknown at this time.

