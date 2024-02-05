Juvenile shot in Swissvale, police investigating

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A police investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot in Swissvale.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Roslyn Street at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say they found a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound to the back in that location.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Police say he is in critical condition. His age is unknown at this time.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group