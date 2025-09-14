Kamin Science Center reopens with new name, new look

PITTSBURGH — The Kamin Science Center celebrated a grand re-launch on Saturday after a brief closure.

The former Carnegie Science Center closed Sept. 2 for rebranding and some remodeling.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Carnegie Science Center officially renamed Kamin Science Center, enhancements from donation unveiled

It’s all part of a historic $65 million donation by Daniel and Carole Kamin, and a new future for the center.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Carnegie Science Center will officially relaunch as Kamin Science Center this fall

“Today is really the start of an exciting two years at the Kamin Science Center,” said Ned Schano, director of marketing for the Kamin Science Center. “We have nine new exhibitions and experiences happening, and it’s really a thrilling time.”

Officials say the new energy surrounding the center will bring in even more visitors in the coming years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group