Kennywood extends hours for Holiday Lights

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is again expanding the hours of its popular holiday attraction.

The park is adding two additional operating hours for people to come see Holiday Lights:

  • Friday, Dec. 22 opening at 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and
  • Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 28opening at 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The annual event turns Kennywood into a winter wonderland and offers family rides, festive foods and a nightly tree lighting. The event was recognized this year as being among the best holiday attractions in the country.

Friday and Saturday are the last chance visitors have to meet Santa before he takes off on his sleigh around the world.

The park is also holding a family-friendly New Year’s Bash and Buffet from Dec. 27 through Dec. 31.

