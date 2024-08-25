Kennywood hosting hiring event for 2024 Phantom Fall Fest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park is looking for people to join their team ahead of the 2024 Phantom Fall Fest.

A hiring event will be held on Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park at 4800 Kennywood Blvd in West Mifflin.

The current scare actor team will be at the park and applicants can meet with them.

Open interviews will be available.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Free Potato Patch fries will be offered.

