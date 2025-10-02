Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest named to USA TODAY 10Best list of best theme park Halloween events

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The scares at Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest have earned the event a national spotlight.

Phantom Fall Fest took ninth place on USA TODAY’s 10Best list of best theme park Halloween events.

Kennywood’s festival of frights runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 1, with an additional date on Thursday, Oct. 23.

This year, Kennywood is debuting a new haunt, Detached, which puts brave parkgoers in the lair of a mad puppet master.

Phantom Fall Fest also offers family-friendly activities, as well as seasonal food and drinks.

