Kennywood unveils new attractions, upgraded rides during chilly opening day

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Despite some chilly winds, Kennywood Park fans came out to check out some new treats and upgraded rides on opening day.

Among the new attractions “Jeeters Pub” and the “Carousel of Burger Company” were made available to visitors.

The bumper cars have also officially been upgraded and are now known as “Potato Smash.” The name of the ride was decided during a week-long sweepstakes held in March.

The upgraded cars now share the same theme as one of the park’s most popular food stops, The Potato Patch.

With the good, comes the bad. Kennywood’s Steelers-themed rollercoaster “The Steel Curtain” is closed for this season. It is going through an extensive modification project.

Park officials say the temporary inconvenience will pay off in the future.

“We want it back just as much as our guests,” said Kennywood’s communications manager Tasha Pokrzywa.

Kennywood will be open daily starting Memorial Day weekend.

