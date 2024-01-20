Kids of beloved Lower Burrell pub owner shot, killed in December plan to reopen bar

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — The pub owned by a Lower Burrell man who was shot and killed in December will reopen under new management.

David “Mogie” Magill was shot outside Mogie’s Irish Pub on Dec. 21. Now, his kids are taking over the business.

“They’re big shoes to fill,” daughter Kelsie said.

She tells Channel 11 that she and her brother decided to take over almost immediately after his death.

“He would talk about what we would do if anything happened to him for years. He always tried to prepare us for the worst. I’ve been around the business since I was a young girl and I’ve watched him,” Kelsie, who graduated from college last spring, said.

The pair won’t just be taking over the business, they’ll work to continue their father’s legacy of charity work in the community.

“I truly believe my father wasn’t ready to let Mogie’s go or his mission go.”

There is no firm reopening date, but Kelsie is hoping for the end of January or early February.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe was established shortly after the shooting for Mogie’s employees. Click here to donate.

