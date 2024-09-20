Kitten rescued from car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A kitten was rescued from a car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills Thursday.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said it was alerted for a service request at the Southland Shopping Center at 7:02 p.m. The caller said there were two kittens stuck in the engine compartment of their car.

One kitten was rescued after an extension operation, the fire company said. A second kitten was not found.

