Local

Kitten rescued from car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Kitten rescued from car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills Kitten rescued from car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills (Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A kitten was rescued from a car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills Thursday.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said it was alerted for a service request at the Southland Shopping Center at 7:02 p.m. The caller said there were two kittens stuck in the engine compartment of their car.

One kitten was rescued after an extension operation, the fire company said. A second kitten was not found.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody
  • Boyfriend suspected of killing missing Ligonier woman found dead
  • Bond revoked for man accused of breaking Pittsburgh police officer’s leg during South Side fight
  • VIDEO: How Millvale used devastation from Hurricane Ivan 20 years ago to come back stronger, more tightknit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read