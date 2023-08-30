Kura Sushi to open on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A new sushi spot is preparing to open its doors on Pittsburgh’s South Side by the end of summer.

Kura Revolving Sushi bar is going to open in Southside Works, located at 415 Cinema Drive. It’ll be the chain’s second restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The restaurant says its the “ultimate eater-tainment dining experience.” It serves authentic Japanese cuisine with a conveyor belt and drink delivery robots.

“To be able to secure Kura Sushi speaks volumes, not only about Southside Works, but also the entire Pittsburgh dining scene. Being the first conveyor sushi restaurant and having such international acclaim, elevates Southside Works almost immediately. We are truly very excited to have them join our tenant mix,” said Herky Pollock, Executive Vice President & Northeast Director of Retailer Services Group for CBRE.

There isn’t an opening date for the restaurant but you can find updates on Kura Sushi’s website.

