Lactaid Milk recalled due to possible almond allergen risk

A popular brand of lactose-free milk has recalled several products.

Lactaid Milk was voluntarily recalled in 27 states, including Pennsylvania, because it may contain trace amounts of almonds, and the allergen isn’t listed on the label.

The FDA says while no illnesses have been reported, people who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to almonds risk a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled milk.

The recall involves 96-ounce containers of Lactaid brand whole milk, 2% milk, 1% milk, fat free milk and 2% calcium enriched milk. The products expire in late November or early December.

Anyone who bought the recalled milk can return it to the store for a refund or exchange.

Click here for more from the FDA.

