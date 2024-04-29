Local

Lane restriction planned for Fort Pitt Tunnel overnight

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

WPXI Fort Pitt Tunnel Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay (Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay /Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay)

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced a lane restriction in the westbound lane of the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Monday.

According to a press release, the lane restriction will occur in the outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Monday night until 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Crews will be conducting camera work.

Drivers can check road conditions using the 511 PA app or visiting their website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 charged with abuse of a corpse after body of Aliquippa woman found in abandoned building
  • 17-year-old graduates with master’s degree from University of Pittsburgh
  • Billie Eilish bringing new tour to Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: ‘She should be here’ Family, friends of missing teen girl found dead in Fayette County hold vigil
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read