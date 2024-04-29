Lane restriction planned for Fort Pitt Tunnel overnight

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced a lane restriction in the westbound lane of the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Monday.

According to a press release, the lane restriction will occur in the outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Monday night until 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Crews will be conducting camera work.

Drivers can check road conditions using the 511 PA app or visiting their website.

