Laotian restaurant in Squirrel Hill hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH — A restaurant specializing in Laotian and Thai food in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood was just hit with a consumer alert.

According to a report from the Allegheny County Health Department, five violations were found during a recent inspection.

Inspectors found one violation that creates a high risk for foodborne illness. According to the report, inspectors found that cooked beef, cooked chicken, eggs and cooked rice noodles in a walk-in cooler that temped at 52 or 53 degrees. Items being stored in a cooler are supposed to be held at 41 degrees or below.

The rest of the violations found at the restaurant are considered medium-risk. The report notes a walk-in refrigerator with too warm ambient air and not using thermometers to monitor food temperatures in the walk-in coolers.

The restaurant will go through another inspection on July 8.

Click here to see the inspection report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group