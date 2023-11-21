Latrobe announces details for Light Up Night event

LATROBE, Pa. — The City of Latrobe has announced details for its Light Up Night and Holiday Night Market event.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in James H. Rogers park, adjacent to Main Street.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit Santa’s reindeer, the neighborhood trolley and do arts and crafts.

Live music, as well as holiday food and beverage vendors, will be on site.

Guests can enjoy a gourmet hot chocolate bar, BBQ and kettle corn.

A tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m.

“Light Up Night signifies the kick-off to the holiday season in Downtown Latrobe and is a great opportunity for the town to come together to celebrate and support local businesses in town,” Michael Tusay, Executive Director at Latrobe Art Center, said.

