Latrobe celebrates beloved sweet treat with 11th ‘Great Annual Banana Split Celebration’

LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County is holding its annual celebration of the banana split.

The Great American Banana Split Celebration is being held in Latrobe, the home of sweet treat.

The festival began on Saturday and will wrap up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Banana splits were first first created in downtown Latrobe in 1904.

Organizers say this year’s event offers more than just ice cream with the celebration having a bit of something for everyone.

“We have a series of live performances, contests and a whole bunch of family fun here today,” said Mischa Burgaman.

The event is held every year in celebration of Banana Split Day which is Aug. 25.

This weekend marks the 11th time the festival has happened in Latrobe.

