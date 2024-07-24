Latrobe community members concered about possible trash removal price hike

LATROBE, Pa. — If you live in Latrobe, the price you pay for trash removal could soon be going up.

“I just don’t think it’s right,” Gregory Sickora told Channel 11.

He’s not alone. Many people in Latrobe said they feel similarly after finding out their trash bill could soon go way up.

“No one wants to pay more but there are a lot of senior citizens who won’t be able to eat that cost,” Sickora said. “It’s very taxing on them. I just don’t think it’s right.”

The City of Latrobe said its current contract with Republic Services ends in 2026. The city wants to keep both bin and trash bag options for residents. But, the city says Republic wants everyone to use a bin.

So the city started looking for a new trash service but they only had one company submit a bid.

That company is asking for $60 more every three months for bag pick up, and $54 more for bin pick up, than what Latrobe residents currently pay.

That will go up 8% every year after that for four more years.

Neighbors are worried.

“Yeah, that’s a lot,” Frank Stumpf said. “All the other stuff has been going up too. It’s hurting because we’re on social security so we don’t have that much leeway in our finances.”

The city manager was unavailable for an interview Wednesday.

The city said the current contract with Republic is still in place for next year – and there won’t be any rate increase until at least 2026.

Neighbors want the city to go back to the drawing board and not rush this decision.

“I think they should search widely, more,” Sickora said. “I’m sure there are more companies out there that can offer the service that we want at a reasonable price.”

A decision will be made on whether or not to accept this bid at the city council meeting on August 12.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group