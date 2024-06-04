Lawrenceville’s Row House Cinema celebrates 10 years with block party, special screening

Lawrenceville’s Row House Cinema is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a block party and special screening on June 15.

The single-screen cinema opened on Butler Street on June 21, 2014, with a screening of “Pulp Fiction.” Row House, which has shown more than 1,500 titles on its screen, recently announced plans for a second location in Dormont.

“It’s been a busy decade,” said owner Brian Mendelssohn. “We’ve learned and changed a lot along the way, but our passion for creating an amazing experience for Pittsburgh has only grown stronger.”

There will be a ticketed event at the theater that will include a 6 p.m. screening of “The Princess Bride.” Tickets include a live band performance, a history of the theater, birthday cake and a champagne toast.

There will also be a pay-what-you-wish screening of “The Princess Diaries” at 3:05 pm., and outside the theater, a block party will take place on Butler Street from 3 to 6 p.m. with music, kids’ activities, merchandise, a DVD and VHS swap, flash tattoos and food vendors.

“We have such an amazing community here in Lawrenceville and beyond,” said Mendelssohn. “Naturally we want to celebrate this milestone with as many people as possible and say thank you to the people who got us to this point while celebrating more great things to come.”

Last year, Row House announced the acquisition and major renovation of The Hollywood Theater in Dormont, with hopes to open later this year as a second location. It is also under contract to serve as the operator of The Denis Theatre in Mt. Lebanon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group