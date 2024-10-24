Local

At least 1 person hurt when car crashes into hillside, catches fire in Penn Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

At least 1 person hurt when car crashes into hillside, catches fire in Penn Hills At least 1 person hurt when car crashes into hillside, catches fire in Penn Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — At least one person was hurt when a car crashed into a hillside and caught fire in Penn Hills early Thursday morning.

Our crew at the scene saw the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Nadine Road.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at 1:25 a.m.

Dispatchers also said at least one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man falls to death trying to get out of car window following minor crash on Route 28
  • Woman dies after being hit by car in Point Breeze
  • Parents charged in Washington County toddler’s 2023 death
  • VIDEO: Butler County releases 911 calls from shooting at July Trump rally
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read